 Monsoon Session Begins: Madhya Pradesh Budget On July 3; 14 Sittings Ahead
Monsoon Session Begins: Madhya Pradesh Budget On July 3; 14 Sittings Ahead

Monsoon Session Begins: Madhya Pradesh Budget On July 3; 14 Sittings Ahead

Officials said that the session will feature 14 sittings, beginning on Monday and concluding on July 19.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jadish Devda on Monday said the ongoing schemes will be continued in the forthcoming Budget, which will be all-inclusive.

Speaking to reporters at the state assembly premises on the first day of the Budget session, Devda said, "The budget will be presented on July 3. Our focus will be on capital expenditure. All the schemes will be continued as earlier." Earlier this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in February, Devda presented the interim budget (vote-on-account) for FY 2024-25. Now, he will present the fiscal budget for the same financial year.

article-image

The budget session is likely to witness confrontations between Congress and the government on various issues, including the alleged nursing college scam and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The Congress is expected to highlight several issues, including the alleged nursing college scam and the BJP's promise of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produce from the previous assembly elections.

article-image

The CBI is probing the alleged nursing college scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Sunday called for the proceedings of the assembly to be broadcast live, similar to the Lok Sabha, to allow constituents to observe their representatives' actions.

