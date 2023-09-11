Monsoon Revival: Copious Rains Fill Up Reservoirs Fast, But Still Long Way To Go To FRL

Robust monsoon fills Mumbai’s lakes in record time | Representative image - Anand Shivre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing spells of light to moderate rains across the state, while some pockets are experiencing heavy downpour for the last two days.

The revival of the monsoon has allayed all the fear of deficient rains and the crisis it would have led to. With the revival of the rain activities, water level of dams have started to rise but still it’s far from Full Reservoir Level (FRL). All the major dams of the state are having water level below FRL.

The FRL of Bargi dam (Jabalpur) is 422.76 meters. On Sunday noon, the water level of Bargi dam stood at 422.10 mt. The filling percentage has increased to 95.38. Barna dam of Raisen district is filled to 75.99 % of its capacity.

With Bhopal and its adjoining areas receiving good rains from the last two days, the water level of Kaliasot dam of Bhopal has also increased to some extent, but it is still far from the cent percent mark of water storage.

The FRL of Kaliasot dam is 505.67 meters and as of now it is having water level of 503.10 meters. Its filling percentage is 71.32 percent. Kerwa dam Full Reservoir Level is 509.93 meters.

The heavy rains Bhopal has been witnessing in the last few days have increased the water level in the reservoir, it stood at 508.04 meters. Its filling percentage is now 64.16.

With rains occurring often in its catchment areas, Kolar dam of Sehore has also seen a rise in water level to some extent. Against the Full Reservoir Level of 462.20 meters, Kolar dam has the water level of 458.45 meters and its filling percentage stands at 73.59 percent.

Omkareshwar Dam of Khandwa has water level of 195.30 meters against the FRL of 196.60 meters. Tawa dam of Narmadapuram has water level at 355.12 meters against the FRL of 355.40 meters.

Overall, more rains are needed for the major dams to have water level at its maximum capacity. Because of the copious rains, siphon gates of a few small dams were opened to release the excess water.

One gate of Sukta Tank reservoir in Khandwa was opened on Sunday. One gate of Bansujara dam was opened and two gates of Pagra Feeder water reservoir were also opened to release excess water.

Upper Lake

Current level Full Tank Level

1664.10ft 1666.80ft

Dam FRL WATER LEVEL PERCENTAGE

Kerwa 509.93 mt 508.04 mt 64.16

Kaliasot 505.67 mt 503.10 mt 71.32

Kolar 462.20 mt 458.45 mt 73.59

Omkareshwar 196.60 mt 195.30 mters

Tawa 355.40mt 355.12 mt

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)