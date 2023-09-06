Monsoon Revival Bring Down Power Demand By 3000 MW | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revival of monsoon has brought a steep decline in the electricity demand across the state. Most parts of the state are receiving light to moderate rains for the last 24 hours.

Seeing the plunge in electricity demand, the department of energy has restored the ten hour power supply for irrigation purposes. As per the data shared by the department, rains recorded across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday brought down the electricity demand to 10,000-11,000 MW.

There has been a decline of around 3000 mw electricity demand. On Saturday, the electricity demand had surged to around 15000 mw – the highest ever recorded in the month of September so far.

The officials have heaved a sigh of relief as the electricity demand is at manageable level. The authorities at the department had a tough time managing the sharp gap in electricity demand and supply.

The situation was becoming acute with every passing day but the revival of rain activity has made things easy. “because of the rains, the farmers have stopped using motors to draw water for irrigation purposes.

Also because of the drop in temperature, the use of fans and air conditioners has also come down. This all contributed to a decline in electricity demand,” said an official.

The officials said that the department has restored ten hours electricity supply to farmers that was earlier cut down to seven hours in wake of short supply of electricity in the state following a long dry spell. Deficient rains and unprecedented rise in electricity demand has even left Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan worried.