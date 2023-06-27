Monsoon Intensifies: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, 29 Districts

Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, 29 Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has intensified in Madhya Pradesh. The meteorological department has issued alert for heavy rain in Bhopal, Shahdol and 28 other districts.

On Monday, Umaria recorded 132 mm rainfall while Mandla recorded 63mm. Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall with lightning in Narsinghpur, Burhanpur, Sagar, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narmadapuram, Betul and Harda districts.

Similarly, alert has been issued for heavy rain in Sidhi, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Mandla, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Guna and Ashoknagar districts.

In last 24 hours, Betul recorded 120 mm rainfall while Javara, Pathari, Porsa, Pali and Bamori recorded 90 mm each. According to meteorological department, low pressure area exists over north Odisha and adjoining areas.

An east-west trough is running from Rajasthan to the low pressure across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal (BoB) has strengthened and pushed the monsoon current to the hinterland of central and northern parts.

The low air pressure area now lies over Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It is likely to move to east Madhya Pradesh and later west Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is expected in central parts across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours.

In next 24 hours, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Goa, parts of South Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra.