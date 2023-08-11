MONSOON BREAK: Dry Phase Likely To Continue For Next 10 Days

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Overall monsoon scenario for the next 10 days is looking grim in Madhya Pradesh. ‘Monsoon break’ condition is likely till mid –August and may stretch beyond the third week of August. Negligible monsoon activity is likely over the next two weeks, according to a meteorological department official.

The core monsoon month recorded excess rainfall to take the season to surplus margin of long period average (LPA). Subdued and diminutive phase of monsoon in August has consumed the reserve rainfall and the season stands at ‘break even’ point.

Overall picture for the next 10 days is looking grim. The shortfall will increase. The core monsoon rain-fed area of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are projecting bleak prospects of any major recovery in the next 10 days or even more.

Meteorological department’s senior scientist Ved Pratap Singh said, ‘It is monsoon break as there is no system of monsoon. The break will continue till August 16. But it may extend to the third week of August. For this reason, dry spell is likely to continue till August 16 or till the third week of August.’

