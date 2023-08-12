 Modi To Lay Foundation Of Ravidas Temple In MP's Sagar Today
A sum of Rs 100cr to be spent on temple.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Modi To Lay Foundation Of Ravidas Temple In MP's Sagar Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Prdaesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving at Sagar on Saturday to lay the foundation of Sant Ravidas temple. The state government is spending Rs 100 crore to construct it.

Besides laying the foundation, Modi will address the valedictory function, where Samrasta Yatras being taken from different parts of the state, will conclude.

The Prime Minister is reaching Sagar after 12 at noon. After laying the foundation and addressing the public meeting, he is set to leave for Delhi. The museum of the temple will be built on 12 acres and the main temple on 5,500-square-foot area.

The museum will have four galleries where description about the life of Sant Ravidas will be available. There will be a Jal Kund (water tank) in front of the temple. A library containing religious and spiritual books will also be constructed. An auditorium and rooms for devotees will be part of the building.

