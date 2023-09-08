Modi May Not Come To Unveil Statue Of Adi Shankaracharya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not be able to inaugurate an important religious project of the state government at Omkareshwar. A 108-foot-tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya will be unveiled on September 18.

The state government wants the Prime Minister to inaugurate it. A special session of the Lok Sabha is beginning from September 18, so it will be difficult for Modi to give time for inauguration.

On the other hand, since Sadhus and Sants have found an auspicious time on September 18 for unveiling the statue, the state government is not in a position to put off the event.

The statue of Shankaracharya will be inaugurated at 10:30 am on September 18 and the foundation of Advaitalok laid on the same day. According to reports, the state government is making efforts so that Modi virtually connects with the event.

The statue of Adi Shankaracharya is being installed on a 52-foot-high base. It is called the “Statue of Oneness.” The project is coming up on 125 hectares where an International Vedant Sansthan will be set up in the second phase.

