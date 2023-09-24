Modi May Attend Two Events In MP On October 5

PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is getting ready organise two events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5 before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

The BJP wants to conduct two events of Modi – one in Bundelkhand and another in Mahakaushal.

The party is trying to call Modi to two more functions in the state after Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal on Monday.

Modi will lay the foundation of Ken-Betwa link project in Chhatarpur. Along with this, proposal for another event has been sent to PMO, which is related to laying foundation of Rani Durgawati Memorial.

The BJP wants to take the advantage of the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ken-Betwa link project in Bundelkhand region before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced. Party wants to create an atmosphere in its favour in that place.

The project was to be launched long time ago, but its foundation is being laid now.

There are efforts to invite Modi to lay the foundation of Rani Durgawati Memoral to woo tribal people.

The tribal constituencies are important in the assembly election. Modi took part in two major events associated with the tribal people of the state.

He attended a function in Shahdol and interacted with tribal people there and visited Bhopal on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Now, the BJP is making efforts to woo tribal people through the foundation-laying ceremony of Rani Durgawati Memorial.