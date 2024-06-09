Modi 3.0: What Do Youths Expect?

PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youths from Madhya Pradesh have lot of expectations from NDA government led by Narendra Modi. They expect new government to provide more jobs, equip youth with skills, promote startups, work for women empowerment, sustainable development.

Excerpts from what they told Free Press.

More opportunities for para athletes

Innovative steps are needed in the field of para sports. The Modi government, so far, has done good work for divyang sportspersons. They got opportunities to learn, grow and rise in their fields. But that was not true of divyangs living in rural areas. They should also be provided platform for progress. Just like the government ran the campaign for providing divyangs accessibility to public places, it should run a campaign for providing opportunities to them.

-Satendra Singh Lohia, 36, Padma Shri para swimmer

Protect environment

I expect new government to strike balance between development and environment. Human-induced climate change is what led to the scorching heat we faced this summer. Cutting trees for developmental projects is inevitable. What we must aim at is to develop urban forests. I expect new government to take environment protection seriously and to ensure that all projects are environmentally sustainable.

-Sakshi Bharadwaj, 29, founder, JungleVas

Funding for startups

Startup India and other programmes launched by union government in the past have provided a good ecosystem. However, the main beneficiaries have been startups based in tier 1 and tier 2 cities and those launched by students from well-known institutions. The startups launched in tier 3 and tier 4 cities by students from ordinary colleges and schools still have to struggle for funding. This should change. Ease of doing business should be improved.

-Sunil Sharma, 30, founder, Bharat Startup Alliance

Make women self-dependent

I expect new government to take steps for empowerment of women, specially those who from rural areas. I hope Modi ji will take interest. Women from rural areas need more support. They should be equipped with skills to make them self-dependent. Freebies are not good for women. If they will get work and a safe work environment, India will progress.

-Umang Shridhar, 32, entrepreneur

Skill development

New Education Policy is very good but real issue is implementation. I expect new government to implement it completely. Also, a higher percentage of GDP should be spent on education, improving quality of educational. Stress should be on vocational education. Government jobs cannot solve the problem of unemployment. What we need is skill development. That should be the emphasis of the new government.

-Shubham Chauhan, 28, research scholar

Financial security for artistes

I want that theatre artistes should be able to survive solely on the basis of their art. At present, artistes work elsewhere to earn livelihood. Secondly, artistes should get some kind of financial security. Also, I want the new government to promote women in every field including politics. The reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies should be implemented soon.

-Shruti Singh, 33, artiste