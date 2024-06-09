Modi 3.0: A Look Back At His Tenure As MP In-charge In 1998

PM Narendra Modi | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up to commence his third term in office, anticipation runs high among BJP leaders. Reflecting on his tenure as party’s election incharge of Madhya Pradesh in 1998, state leaders fondly remember their association with him. Free Press spoke to leaders to learn about their memories of working with him.

Excerpts:

Prabhat Jha |

Former state BJP president Prabhat Jha: “The bungalow I presently live in used to be a party office and it was where Modi Ji stayed as incharge. Wherever he went for election campaigns, he took me along, as I was handling the media at the time. His schedule was always prepared and he would complete all preparations for the next day the night before. For him, nothing was more important than the party, not even himself. When he was traveling for election campaigns, he would instruct tworkers in advance to put up party flags, lights etc to create election atmosphere.” Former

Sumitra Mahajan |

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan: “PM Modi knows how to utilise everyone’s capabilities. He has the eye to pick right man for the right job. When I worked with him while he was incharge of Madhya Pradesh, he stayed focused on his work and knew how to get the best out of everyone. From the very beginning, he was disciplined and organised. I had the honour of working with him when he was a party worker and when he became Prime Minister. Work is his priority. During work hours, he only talks about work, which leads many to assume he is strict. But that is his working style”.

Raghunandan Sharma |

Former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma: “He is a man of resolve. Normally, when someone takes charge, he conducts a few meetings, give directions. But when Modi Ji took charge in 1998, he immediately said, make arrangements for me to stay at the office; I will leave only after voting gets over. He conducted daily meetings and took feedback from workers. He did not hesitate to make any effort and was capable of making decisions at every level. Even today, as Prime Minister, his working style remains the same.”

Vikram Verma |

Former union minister Vikram Verma: “He has been very determined. Even during organisational work, he used to hold extensive deliberations before making any decision. As state incharge, he stood firm on his decisions. He consistently thought about how to achieve 100% results and calculated all possibilities logically in advance. During that time, he also used to lead from the front, and even today, he is doing the same.”