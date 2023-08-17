MLAs From 4 States To Get Responsibility For Assembly Seats In MP

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Legislators from four states will get responsibility for constituency-wise seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given responsibility for various constituencies to legislators from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

They will give feedback on these constituencies to the top leadership of the party and cooperate with the local leaders in electioneering.

Before leaving for MP, such legislators will be imparted training.

According to sources, the training will be organised on August 19. Afterwards, the legislators will go to the constituencies assigned to them.

They will also give constituency-wise feedback to the central organisation of the party.

In the feedback, the legislators will also inform the central leadership about the candidates and other issues.

Outsiders have been brought in the state so that the local leaders cannot influence them, sources further said.

There will be 100 legislators from UP, 48 from Gujarat, and 35 from Bihar in the in the state to handle BJP’s election activities.

Whenever Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes over the reins of party’s election preparation, leaders from outside the state, where polls take place, are given responsibility.

This strategy is being implemented in MP this time. The party leadership has been getting feedback that the workers are angry.

So, the leaders from outside the state will pacify the party workers. They will also inform the central leadership about the candidates’ position in their constituencies.

