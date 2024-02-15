 MLAs Can Discuss Important Issues After Assembly Session Also: CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMLAs Can Discuss Important Issues After Assembly Session Also: CM

MLAs Can Discuss Important Issues After Assembly Session Also: CM

In last financial year FIR against five Patwaries and DE against 19

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that issues like deployment of satellite for agriculture purposes and management of Nilgai can be discussed even after the Assembly session. The outcome of such discussions will be beneficial for people of the state, said Yadav CM while speaking in the House on Wednesday. He was replying to questions raised by Oppositions members over the crop loss due to hailstorm and rains in the state.

LoP Umang Singhar asked the government to conduct a survey of the crop loss through the satellite imagining. “It will give the report at weekly basis and the government will not have to wait for the partwari survey,” said Singhar. Omkar Singh Markam stated that when the survey was done, the patwari and other revenue officials did not pay any attention on the losses of the small and marginal farmers. BAP MLA party Kamlesh Dodiyar raised the issue of Nilgai were destroying the crops and also leading to road accidents. Revenue minister Karan Singh Verma said that the state government was paying attention to farmers and their interest. In last financial year FIR against five Patwaries and departmental inquiry against 19 were registered for negligence in their work, said Verma .

Read Also
Bhopal: Begum Parveen Sultana’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Tribal Stripped, Thrashed Over Loan Dues In Betul

Bhopal: Tribal Stripped, Thrashed Over Loan Dues In Betul

Bhopal: Congress’s Attitude Lacklasture In House, Govt Heaves Sigh Of Relief

Bhopal: Congress’s Attitude Lacklasture In House, Govt Heaves Sigh Of Relief

Govt To Prevent Mixing Of Urban Waste Into Narmada: Vijayvargiya

Govt To Prevent Mixing Of Urban Waste Into Narmada: Vijayvargiya

MLAs Can Discuss Important Issues After Assembly Session Also: CM

MLAs Can Discuss Important Issues After Assembly Session Also: CM

Bhopal: Doctor Loses Mobile Phone, Minutes Later Rs 37K Stolen From His UPI A/C

Bhopal: Doctor Loses Mobile Phone, Minutes Later Rs 37K Stolen From His UPI A/C