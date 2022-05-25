MLA Jitu Patwari offers to resign as State Congress media chief

Congress leader Jitu Patwari |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Jitu Patwari has offered to resign from the post of president of Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell. Patwari made this offer to PCC chief Kamal Nath through Twitter on Wednesday.

The Congress MLA wrote in a tweet that, ``Respected Kamal Nath ji, the decision of ‘one person one post’ has been taken in Udaipur Chintan Shivir. I am the working president of the Congress, as well as the head of the media cell. It is my humble request that the responsibility of the head of the media cell should be given to another colleague. You gave guidance with full confidence, that's why I was able to complete the work responsibly. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.’

After the Congress's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, several changes have been observed in the Congress organization across the country. In the Chintan Shivir, the high command had given instructions to implement the ‘one person, one post’ formula seriously.

Earlier, following this formula, Kamal Nath who held the post of Congress state president and the leader of Opposition, had handed over the responsibility of LoP to senior most Congress leader MLA Govind Singh.