Miscreants On Mobile Theft Spree In Jabalpur; Borrow Phone From Women To Make Call & Flee With It To Fund Their Daily Liquor

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested for snatching mobile phones from women during daylight in one of the Jabalpur's busiest areas on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred near the Supatal Manas Temple in the Garha police station area. The miscreants first snatched a mobile phone from one woman, and then approached another woman under the pretense of making a call, only to run away with her phone as well.

With the help of the CCTV footage and mobile location tracking, police were able to identify and arrest the two suspects named, Tarun Patel and Raja, also known as Rajkumar Thakur, within an hour of the crime.

During interrogation, both suspects admitted that they committed the robbery to get money to buy liquor.

Garha Police Station Chief Nilesh Dohre confirmed that the arrests were made quickly.

The accused are habitual drinkers who have been committing similar crimes in the city to fund their addiction. Both suspects have been charged under sections 309(4) and 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which are serious offenses.

The swift police action not only provides justice for the victims but also sends a message about the city's safety. The Jabalpur police have demonstrated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the city.