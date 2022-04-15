Minor injured in stone pelting: National child commission seeks report from Khargone collector on action taken against guilty

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed Khargone collector to submit a report on a minor being injured in stone pelting during a procession on the occasion of Ramnavami.

The commission has asked the collector Anugraha P to submit an Action Taken Report after initiating an inquiry and registering FIR against people responsible for critically injuring the 16-year-old during the procession. The commission has sought a report within a week.

The commission in a letter to the Anugraha P said, “The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a news report on Twitter wherein it has been brought to the notice of the commission that a l6-year-old boy was severely injured in stone pelting by one religious community during a procession on the occasion of RamNavami”.

“It is informed that the said religious community not only indulged in stone pelting but also in massive violence. Further, it is also informed to the Commission through the said news report that the condition of the minor boy is very critical”.

It is stated that “In the view of the allegations stated in the complaint, it is observed that there is a prima facie contravention of various provisions under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. 4”.

The commission thereby asks the offices to initiate an inquiry and lodge an FIR in the said complaint as it is seen that the violations of the said provisions are cognizable in nature. It is also further asked that an Action Taken Report be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 07:35 PM IST