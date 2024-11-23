Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Stature Enhances, Shivraj Singh Chouahan With Several Leaders Get Shock

Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The outcome of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections and that of the by-elections in MP have also impacted politics in the state. The BJP’s defeat in Jharkhand and decline in the victory margin of the party candidate in Budhni has shocked Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was the party’s in-charge in Jharkhand. So, the defeat came as a surprise to Chouhan.

The BJP’s performance in Budhni was not as good as it was in the assembly election. It was Chouhan who gave a ticket to BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava who registered a win after a tough fight. Several leaders from MP were sent to Maharashtra.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was playing an important role in Vidarbha region. The outcome of Maharashtra election enhanced his stature. Before Maharashtra, Vijayvargiya played an important role in BJP’s victory in many other states. Other ministers who worked in Maharashtra were Prahlad Patel and Vishvas Sarang and former minister Narottam Mishra.

Besides them, many other leaders were sent to Maharashtra for electioneering. Apart from Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh and former legislator Satyapal Singh Sikarwar worked hard in Vijaypur. It is the Congress’s first victory after Patwari took over as MPCC president. The victory will politically benefit him. The BJP’s defeat in Vijaypur came as a shock to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party’s state president VD Sharma and assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar. These leaders had the command of this election.

Scindia did not campaign Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia did not campaign in the election. Scindia is very influential in Vijaypur. Because Scindia is angry with Rawat, he did not canvass for him. The outcome of the by-elections indicates that Scindia is still a force to reckon with in the Gwalior-Chambal region.