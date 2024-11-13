Mining Saw 4 PS, Shahdol 5 Commissioners In A Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officers are not able to stay in some departments for a long time after the change of government in the state following the assembly election. The mining department, considered important for the government, is also facing the same problem.

The department has the fourth Principal Secretary (PS) in the past one year. During the assembly lection, Raghvendra Singh was posted in the mining department as PS.

After Singh, Nikunj Shrivastava was sent to the department as PS. Then Sanjay Shukla became PS of the department. According to the recent transfer list, Umakant Umrao has been posted as PS to the mining department.

Read Also DPI Introduces Preparatory Classes Before Half-Yearly Exams In Bhopal

Similarly, Women and Child Development Department, Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Public Relations and some other departments have three or four officers in the past one year. Shahdol is such a division where commissioner has been changed frequently since the new government took over.

When the government was formed, Anil Suchari was the commissioner. Afterwards, Gopal Chand Dad, Babu Singh Jamod and Shriman Shukla were commissioners of this division from time to time. Surbhi Gupta has been posted there as commissioner.

According to experts in civil administration, it happens when the government or the Chief Minister is changed. The government is going to complete one year in office, but now, such situation should not occur. If it happens frequently, the development work will suffer.