Metro project at a snail’s pace, Indore sees only 5 per cent of work and Bhopal 25 per cent

BHOPAL: Dreams of running Metros in Bhopal and Indore are slowly getting materialised. Yet, to render them into a reality may take a lot of time. Only 5% of the civil construction work has finished in Indore and 25% of it is completed in Bhopal. The target date for finishing the civil construction work was March 31, 2021, which has been extended. Now, the work has to finish by next year. Given the amount of work done so far, there are doubts whether the project is going to be completed even next year.

At a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all the hurdles in the way of the Metro project should be immediately removed to speed up the work.

Dilip Buildcon is doing the civil construction work in Bhopal and Indore. DB Engineering and Consulting from Germany is handling the consulting work related to the Metro projects in both the cities. As the contractors and the consultants are not on good terms, the work is suffering. Pillars are being set up in both the cities. The consultants are angry because they were not shown the columns before they were installed.

They have refused to approve the work. According to the consultants, as the soil in Indore is very hard, they should have been shown the place before the pits had been dug. Because of the dispute, the work is getting delayed.