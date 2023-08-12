 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Event Being Celebrated In MP's Satna With Enthusiasm
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Event Being Celebrated In MP's Satna With Enthusiasm

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Event Being Celebrated In MP's Satna With Enthusiasm

The campaign that began August 9 will continue till August 15.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Event Being Celebrated In MP's Satna With Enthusiasm | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district is taking part in the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign launched by the directorate of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The campaign that began August 9 will continue till August 15.

The event is being organized at village Panchayat, headquarters, Janpads, small and big industrial houses.

Read Also
Indore: Central Bank Of India Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Founder Sir Sorabji
article-image

As part of the event, saplings have been planted and the freedom fighters remembered.

As part of the campaign, a slab was unveiled and earth from different parts of the village was collected and people took oath to defend the motherland.  The national flag was also hoisted.

A large number of villagers, including Sarpanch Shivendra Singh Parihar, teachers and students were present at one such event in Virpur village.

Read Also
Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Students Adopt 500 Families Of 3 Villages
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Padma Shri Nalini, Kamalini Asthana’s Performance Mesmerise Audience

Bhopal: Padma Shri Nalini, Kamalini Asthana’s Performance Mesmerise Audience

For You: Indo-Chinese Paratha Stuffed With Noodles

For You: Indo-Chinese Paratha Stuffed With Noodles

He Won’t Talk About Scams: Jairam Ramesh’s Jibe At PM

He Won’t Talk About Scams: Jairam Ramesh’s Jibe At PM

Bhopal: 7 MP Cops To Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation

Bhopal: 7 MP Cops To Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation

Bhopal: Businessman Booked For Duping Farmer Of Rs 80,000

Bhopal: Businessman Booked For Duping Farmer Of Rs 80,000