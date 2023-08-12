'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Event Being Celebrated In MP's Satna With Enthusiasm

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district is taking part in the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign launched by the directorate of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.
The campaign that began August 9 will continue till August 15.
The event is being organized at village Panchayat, headquarters, Janpads, small and big industrial houses.
As part of the event, saplings have been planted and the freedom fighters remembered.
As part of the campaign, a slab was unveiled and earth from different parts of the village was collected and people took oath to defend the motherland. The national flag was also hoisted.
A large number of villagers, including Sarpanch Shivendra Singh Parihar, teachers and students were present at one such event in Virpur village.
