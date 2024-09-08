Men In Uniform Come To Blows After Brawl: One SI, 2 Cops Transferred To Far-Flung Districts

Madhya Pradesh government transferred nine IAS officers | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three policemen posted in Gwalior district were transferred after they got into a brawl at Indarganj police station on Saturday. They have been shifted to districts, which are situated more than 500 km away from their present posting.

Out of three, two of them are facing allegations of patronising gamblers. Sub-inspector Atar Singh Kushwah has been transferred to Sidhi.

Constable Pushpendra Singh Lodhi has been shifted to Mauganj whilie constable Ramkishore Yadav has been sent to Barwani. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

All cops quarreled at police station itself

A Gwalior CSP told Free Press that all three policemen quarreled with each other at the police station on Friday morning. Out of the three, one is a hot-minded person and is the root cause of the entire quarrel.

Even after being line attached, Inderganj police station did not relieve them

Their brawl dented the discipline of police force, hence they faced action. Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that even after they were line attached, Indarganj police station incharge did not relieve them. For this reason, Indarganj police station incharge is also under the scanner.