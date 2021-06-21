Mega-vax drive on International Yoga Day: Madhya Pradesh leads in the country with 15L jabs against 10L target

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has become first state in the country to achieve as many as 15.43 lakh vaccinations against the 10 lakh target set for the mega-vaccination drive on International Yoga Day on Monday. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had registered 13.7 lakh vaccinations to its credit and was the leading state in terms of vaccination in a single day.

On World Yoga Day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the mega-vaccination drive at 7,000 centres in Madhya Pradesh after offering obeisance to the deity in Datia on Monday. The target was to achieve 10 lakh people at one go with 19 lakh doses of vaccines. Distinguished personalities of various fields—such as sports, academics, politics, films and others—have been roped into the campaign for motivating the beneficiaries to get vaccinated.