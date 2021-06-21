Mega-vax drive on International Yoga Day: Madhya Pradesh leads in the country with 15L jabs against 10L target

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has become first state in the country to achieve as many as 15.43 lakh vaccinations against the 10 lakh target set for the mega-vaccination drive on International Yoga Day on Monday. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had registered 13.7 lakh vaccinations to its credit and was the leading state in terms of vaccination in a single day.
On World Yoga Day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the mega-vaccination drive at 7,000 centres in Madhya Pradesh after offering obeisance to the deity in Datia on Monday. The target was to achieve 10 lakh people at one go with 19 lakh doses of vaccines. Distinguished personalities of various fields—such as sports, academics, politics, films and others—have been roped into the campaign for motivating the beneficiaries to get vaccinated.
While launching the vaccination campaign at Parasari village, in Datia district, Annanagar, in Bhopal, and Piplani village, in Sehore district, the chief minister said that this campaign had been launched to fully protect the people of the state from the corona infection.
He said that the vaccine was the panacea in the fight to defeat the global pandemic and keep everyone safe. All sections of society have been linked to this great campaign to ensure that everyone gets the vaccine. The vaccination figures being achieved with everyone’s efforts are quite encouraging. Behind its success is the cooperation of all sections that ensured participation in the mega-campaign by becoming motivators.
In the districts
In the districts, Khandwa led by scoring 179 per cent vaccination, followed by Sehore and Chhindwara, which recorded 154 per cent and Rajgarh, which recorded 150 per cent vaccination during the drive. Khandwa recorded 26,797 vaccinations against a target of 15,000, while Sehore and Chhindwara recorded 46,264 against a target of 30,000 and 27,719 against a target of 18,000, respectively. Rajgarh recorded 44,867 against a target of 30,000.
Dewas recorded 149 per cent, while Burhanpur recorded 145 per cent vaccination. Dewas recorded 37,189 against 25,000, while Burhanpur recorded 21,803 against 15,000. Indore recorded 93 per cent vaccination, registering 186,796 against a target of 200,000.
Ministers kick off drive
§ BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Gwalior and Tulsi Silawat was in Indore to kick off the vaccination drive
§ BJP leader Rakesh Singh was in Jabalpur to inaugurate the drive
§ Various Union minister and ministers also inaugurated the drive
‘Campaign will continue’
§ CM Chouhan said that the vaccination campaign would continue even after June 21
§ Vaccination centres would be shifted to other locations from the places where vaccination was completed
§ Over 100,000 registered corona volunteers will play an active role in the campaign to create public awareness about corona
§ A 3-day vaccination campaign will run again on July 1
§ ‘Awareness yatras’ will be taken out to motivate the common man
