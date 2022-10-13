Medical students can opt to write exam in Hindi or Eng: Sarang 

Preparations underway at Lal Parade Ground where at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will unveil the textbooks of Hindi syllabus of medical education on Sunday | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stating that MBBS undergraduate courses will be rolled out in Hindi Language in all the government medical colleges, Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said that the students will have options to write examinations in Hindi as well as English languages. The medical students will have books in English as well as in Hindi medium. Union home minister Amit Shah will launch the Hindi versions of first-year MBBS books in Bhopal on October 16.

“Except convent schools, no educational institution teaches students strictly in English medium. So teaching is mostly in mixed medium and now the same will be followed in government medical colleges, said the minister.

This will help students of the two mediums in classrooms, besides, the students will have an option to write examinations in any of the two languages, said Sarang. “Currently, medical education in Hindi will be only in government medical colleges but soon, we will roll the same in private medical institutes in the state,” the minister added.

The first of its kind experiment in the country to provide medical education in Hindi is starting from Bhopal. A 'Mandar' War room has been prepared here in Gandhi Medical College (GMC) for the study of medicine in Hindi. A team of 97 expert doctors from medical colleges have prepared the texts in Hindi medium. The books have been prepared in Hindi medium of 3 subjects --Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry of MBBS 1st year. . A survey was conducted for the same.

A 14-member committee was formed to prepare the course in Hindi. Subject wise three more committees were formed. One expert each from the three disciplines from GMC was involved in this. Along with Hindi University, there were 58 members in these committees including experts from medical, Hindi and technical subjects of Delhi and UP.