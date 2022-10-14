Medical education in Hindi: CM, ministers change DPs on social media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the launch of medical studies in Hindi by Union Home minister Amit Shah here on October 16, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his ministerial colleagues and other BJP leaders have changed display pictures on their social media accounts.

The theme of the DPs is ‘Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to begin teaching of medical education in Hindi’.

An official statement said launch of teaching in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm and pride in the state.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today (Friday) posted a DP on his social media account on the theme of Madhya Pradesh, the first state in the country to start medical studies in Hindi. In this sequence, a large number of people including ministerial colleagues put DP on this theme on their social media accounts”, said the statement.

Earlier, CM, ministerial colleagues and other BJP leaders had posted DPs on their social media accounts on the theme of Shri Mahakal Lok dedicated to public in Ujjain by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.