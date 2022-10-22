Medical edu min joins puja of Lord Dhanvantri at GMC

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang joined puja of Lord Dhanvantri held at Gandhi Medical College(GMC) in Bhopal on Saturday.

Minister prayed for the good health of people by offering prayers to Lord Dhanvantari, the God of health, on Dhanteras.

It is for the first time in Madhya Pradesh that Lord Dhanvantari was worshiped at medical colleges on Dhanteras. According to Sarang, Dhanwantri puja was performed at all the medical colleges in the state.

Doctors, students and relatives of patients joined the puja and prayed for the good health of all. Dr Ashok Kumar Varshney, National Organization Secretary Arogya Bharti, Dean Gandhi Medical College, Dr Arvind Rai, Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashish Gohia were present.