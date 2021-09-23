Medanta group to build hospital in Gwalior, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal/Gwalior: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Gwalior on Thursday Medanta group was expected to build a world class hospital in the city. Talking to media persons he said his father late Madhavrao Scindia had dreamt of seeing a big private sector hospital in Gwalior and 20 acres of prime location land at Gole ke Mandir was allotted to an industrialist, where a 1000-bed hospital was proposed to be built.

Now, he said, now Medanta Group had been persuaded to build a world class hospital on this land. The group’s team was expected to come to Gwalior by the end of October.

Under a plan to develop Gwalior as a tourist city, said the union minister, infrastructure development at nearby tourist and historical importance places would be ensured keeping in view the facilities to the tourists.

He said two elevated roadways would be developed along the Swarn Rekha river. A budget of about Rs 450 crore was allocated for this. Under this, one road will be developed from AVIIITM to Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal and another from Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal to Hanuman Dam.

Similarly, he said, 140 acres of land had been allotted for shifting the laboratory of DRDE. Soon this project will begin at a cost of Rs 290 crore.

A Rs 250 crore project has also been approved to renovate and upgrade Gwalior's railway station on the lines of airports. This project will begin in October.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:30 PM IST