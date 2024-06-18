MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival

Professor K.G. Suresh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh has been invited as a speaker at the ongoing prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

Prof Suresh, who has been invited for the second consecutive time, would be speaking on OTT Platforms - an elusive platform for documentaries, along with acclaimed filmmakers including Padma Shri awardee Shaji N Karun and S Nallamuthu.

The Festival is organised by National Films Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the apex body of filmmaking in India, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with Indian Documentary Producers Association.

"I am delighted to represent MCU and Madhya Pradesh at the oldest and largest film festival dedicated to documentary, short fiction & animation films in South Asia," he said.

Prof Suresh is credited with launching the Cinema Studies department at MCU & organising the prestigious Chitra Bharati National Short Film Festival at the university.

He has also served in the past in the jury of the prestigious International Film Festival of India and chaired the Northern India jury of the Indian Panorama segment. He has also been a member of the Governing body & Society of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune & Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata. He is currently on the Governing Board of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Art, Rohtak, Haryana.