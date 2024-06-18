 MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival

He will represent Madhya Pradesh at the oldest and largest film festival dedicated to documentary, short fiction & animation films in South Asia

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Professor K.G. Suresh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh has been invited as a speaker at the ongoing prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

Prof Suresh, who has been invited for the second consecutive time, would be speaking on OTT Platforms - an elusive platform for documentaries, along with acclaimed filmmakers including Padma Shri awardee Shaji N Karun and S Nallamuthu.

Read Also
Jabalpur’s 12-Year-Old Girl Embarks On A Solo Journey To Kashi Vishwanath After Parents Did Not...
article-image

The Festival is organised by National Films Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the apex body of filmmaking in India, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with Indian Documentary Producers Association.

"I am delighted to represent MCU and Madhya Pradesh at the oldest and largest film festival dedicated to documentary, short fiction & animation films in South Asia," he said.

Read Also
Lines Of Historic Play Accusing Scindia Royal Family Of Treason With Jhansi's Rani Lakshmi Bai...
article-image

Prof Suresh is credited with launching the Cinema Studies department at MCU & organising the prestigious Chitra Bharati National Short Film Festival at the university.

He has also served in the past in the jury of the prestigious International Film Festival of India and chaired the Northern India jury of the Indian Panorama segment. He has also been a member of the Governing body & Society of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune & Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata. He is currently on the Governing Board of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Art, Rohtak, Haryana. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Hoshangabad...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Hoshangabad...

MP: 4 Dead After Lightning Strikes Gwalior

MP: 4 Dead After Lightning Strikes Gwalior

MP: Workers Refuse To Butcher Goats To Feed Cheetahs In Kuno, Call For Strike

MP: Workers Refuse To Butcher Goats To Feed Cheetahs In Kuno, Call For Strike

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival

MCU Vice Chancellor Prof. K G Suresh To Speak At Mumbai International Film Festival

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Spicy Schezwan Noodles To Velvety Galouti Kebab, Top 5 Places To...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Spicy Schezwan Noodles To Velvety Galouti Kebab, Top 5 Places To...