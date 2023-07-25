MCU General Council Meeting, Rashtriya Media Sangrahalaya, Bharatmuni Shodh Peeth On Anvil | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Rashtriya Media Sangrahalaya (National Media Museum) will be built in the premises of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

A proposal for setting up separate departments on Indian languages, Central Studio, Digital Media Lab, Cinema Studies and Language Lab and Bharatmuni Shodh Peeth to study Indian communication systems in the university have also been approved.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announced at general council meeting of the university at Mantralaya on Monday. The General Council gave approval to implement the 7th pay scale for the teachers working in the university.

Approval was also given to pay arrears to all teachers on the basis of 7th pay scale implemented from January 1, 2016. It was also agreed upon for regularisation of teachers working on contract. The Council also gave approval for increasing the superannuation age from 60 to 62 years.

Approval was given to establish Radio Karmavir for practical training of students and discharge of social responsibilities in the university’s new campus at Bishankhedi.

Along with this, the proposal regarding increase in seats in research book writing, PhD course was also approved. Vice-Chancellor Prof KG Suresh briefed about the achievements of the last 3 years of the varsity at the meeting.

