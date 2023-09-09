MCU Convocation: Angavastra From Kerala, Turbans From Jaipur

MCU Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dress code for guests and students for convocation at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication will be a collage of costumes of all four parts of India - north, south, east and west. The angavastra has been procured from Kerala. The turban to be worn by the guests will be brought from Jaipur.

The university is going to organise fourth convocation at its new Bishankhedi campus on September 15. The new campus of the university will also be inaugurated.

During 1 hour- 40 minute programme, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will present degrees to 21 students. Of them, 18 are PhD scholars and three are gold medallists. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the function. Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla will be special guest.

Everyone will wear uniform with the university's logo. Girls will wear white colour salwar suits or sarees and boys will have to wear kurta pyjamas of same colour. It is mandatory for everyone to come in uniform at their own expense.

Arrangements will be made for vendors on the campus for turbans. Students will get it for Rs 200 on rent. After the ceremony, Rs 80 will be deducted and remaining Rs 120 will be returned to students. About 150 students have applied online for the degree. The application process will continue till September 9.

Vice-Chancellor KG Suresh met Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and invited him for the convocation and inauguration of the new campus.

Meals cancelled

After questions raised over taking money from students for food arrangements, the university has cancelled the meals citing unavoidable reasons.

