MCC In Place: 2890 Political Banners, Posters, Flex Removed In City

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the model code of conduct coming in force in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, all political banners, hoardings, posters and cut-outs, billboards put up for the publicity of government schemes were removed from all the 85 wards in Bhopal . The action came under the prevention of Defacement Of Property Act immediately after the Election Commission of India announced Assembly polls for the state.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner Frank Noble A said, “BMC teams led by AHOs (Assistance health officers) have been pressed in all the 85 wards to the state capital to remove the political posters, advertisements, cutouts banners under the prevention of Defacement of Property Act.”

All district magistrates (district returning officers) have been given the responsibility to implement the model code of conduct.

The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. It includes restrictions of banners and posters on private properties without prior permission and stipulates that hoardings and advertisements put up at the cost of the public exchequer depicting the achievements of the party in power shall be removed forthwith by the authorities.

In all 2890 banners, flexes, posters were removed from the city, this includes 1922 flex and banners, 323 flags, 188 posters and 457 others items

Advt, paid news & fake content to be monitored 24x7: District RO

A district level monitoring cell has been established in the district panchayat office to monitor paid news in electronic print, digital and social media during the Assembly Elections 2023. In this cell, 38 officers/employees will go through the news content to ensure there is no paid news.

District returning Officer Asheesh Singh, has assigned the duties to these officials /employees officials who will work in three shifts -7:00 am to 3:00 pm, then 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm and 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. These officers and employees will monitor paid news, fake news and violation of election code of conduct on TV and local cable, print and digital media.

In this cell, advertisements, news and fake news and all political news published and broadcast in television and print media will be continuously monitored. This cell will receive applications for advertisement certification from the candidates .

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)