Maulvis have a vested interest in maintaining status quo: Writer Noor Zaheer

BHOPAL: While welcoming the Supreme Court’s judgment outlawing Triple Talaq, Noor Zaheer, the writer of the famous book, My God is a Woman, said that in addition, polygamy should be banned and it should be made mandatory for Muslim men divorcing their wives to pay maintenance.

She told Free Press on the sidelines of the Bhopal Literature and Arts Festival that the Maulvis would never take an initiative for changing the Personal Law. “They have a vested interest in maintaining status quo. They will always claim that the Quran is the final word on everything,” she said.

Zaheer said that the Muslim Personal Law was in conflict with the Indian Constitution. “The Constitution grants me equality with men but the Personal Law says I am inferior. This cannot continue,” she said.

Zaheer, whose book ‘Denied by Allah’ focuses on Muslim marriage and divorce laws said that Indian Muslims should not and cannot be compared with Muslims of Saudi Arabia. “Our culture is very different from theirs. If my grandmother told me stories about Prophet Mohammed, she also told me about the exploits of Ramchandraji,” she said.