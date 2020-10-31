Matter of research why TB patients have no corona, says expert

Hardly any tuberculosis patient, whose lungs have been damaged, has been infected with Covid -19. Medical experts said that it is matter of research that despite infected lungs, TB patients are not corona infected.

On the other hand, the gas victims who have acute respiratory problems contracted corona and even died. In both the cases be it TB patients or gas victims, they have respiratory problems or lungs related problems but in case of gas victims, corona proved fatal while for TB patients, coronavirus remains almost harmless. However, TB patients are equally at risk of corona infections.

Medical Superintendent of TB Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava said, “It is a matter of research that tuberculosis patients have not found to be infected with Covid-19. “Maximum people, who had low immunity level because of diabetes, thyroid and other diseases, became infected with coronavirus. This is the reason diabetes and thyroid patients are advised to take more precaution.”

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, which works for cause of gas victims, said, “Over 50 per cent of deaths tolls are from gas victims in state capital. Similarly, gas victims are more prone to Covid infection as they have weak respiratory system. We have even written letter to government to take care of 5 lakh gas victims in Bhopal who are at high risk of Covid infections”