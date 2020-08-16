‘Master of DRS, complete package, Mahi left us heartbroken’: Bhopalites react to Dhoni's retirement

Bhopal: ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’, he said, leaving the world and India in tears. The legend of cricket and ultimate skipper India ever got, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket on the Independence Day. Everyone’s favourite Mahi asked international cricket to consider him retired right from 7:29pm on August 15,2020. Following the suit of the captain who won all three world-cup trophies for the nation (ODI, test and T-20), his close aide Suresh Raina also announced his retirement the same day.

Cricketers and cricket enthusiasts in Bhopal shared with Free Press their sentiments on seeing their idol walk away from the ground. While some consider it to be a great loss, others wish to see him coaching the team. There were mixed reviews on the future of the team. Excerpts:

Jyoti Prakash Tyagi, BCCI level-1 coach

Dhoni has fulfilled the dream of every cricketer right from winning world cups to making the team no 1 in all formats. He has made the India team what it is today with the players as strong as they are. He will be remembered for the game he has displayed on ground and for the manner he announced his retirement on Independence Day. Whether he coaches the team or serves as a commentator or as a BCCI member in future, the team would benefit from his experience.

Sushil Singh Thakur, sports promoter

Dhoni is the master of DRS. Even when Kohli became the skipper, Dhoni managed the field placing from behind the stumps while Kohli fielded long-on or long-off. He was a complete package of batsman, wicket-keeper and captain. He would be impossible to replace. Though the national team might use Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul as wicket-keeper,Dhoni will be a name for many leagues worldwide including IPL despite his retirement. Also, Raina hurried his retirement. He had at least 2 years of cricket still left in him.