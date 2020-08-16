‘Master of DRS, complete package, Mahi left us heartbroken’: Bhopalites react to Dhoni's retirement

Bhopal: ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’, he said, leaving the world and India in tears. The legend of cricket and ultimate skipper India ever got, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket on the Independence Day. Everyone’s favourite Mahi asked international cricket to consider him retired right from 7:29pm on August 15,2020. Following the suit of the captain who won all three world-cup trophies for the nation (ODI, test and T-20), his close aide Suresh Raina also announced his retirement the same day.
Cricketers and cricket enthusiasts in Bhopal shared with Free Press their sentiments on seeing their idol walk away from the ground. While some consider it to be a great loss, others wish to see him coaching the team. There were mixed reviews on the future of the team. Excerpts:
Jyoti Prakash Tyagi, BCCI level-1 coach
Dhoni has fulfilled the dream of every cricketer right from winning world cups to making the team no 1 in all formats. He has made the India team what it is today with the players as strong as they are. He will be remembered for the game he has displayed on ground and for the manner he announced his retirement on Independence Day. Whether he coaches the team or serves as a commentator or as a BCCI member in future, the team would benefit from his experience.
Sushil Singh Thakur, sports promoter
Dhoni is the master of DRS. Even when Kohli became the skipper, Dhoni managed the field placing from behind the stumps while Kohli fielded long-on or long-off. He was a complete package of batsman, wicket-keeper and captain. He would be impossible to replace. Though the national team might use Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul as wicket-keeper,Dhoni will be a name for many leagues worldwide including IPL despite his retirement. Also, Raina hurried his retirement. He had at least 2 years of cricket still left in him.
Mohnish Mishra, IPL cricketer
Dhoni has been the captain cool and an astounding finisher. He taught the team to chase an average of 8 despite playing on number 6. He changed the face of Indian cricket with fitter players. Playing with him in IPL for Pune, he taught batting ethics. He will remain in the hearts of people. Had there not been the pandemic, he might have played his final international match by now. He gave his best to the team and he will definitely give 100% in the next innings of his life.
Sumit Taneja, coach, Mayank Chaturvedi cricket academy
Indian cricket fans were mentally prepared for his retirement. He was yet to announce the date which he did on Independence Day. He being gone from international cricket would be a huge loss for the team. The team might find a finisher like him, a keeper like him, but never a complete package. Pant isn’t mature enough as of now so KL Rahul might be an alternative as a keeper. Fans want Mahi to come back and coach the Indian team, but probably he won’t.
Preeti Yadav, MP left-hand all-rounder
Dhoni’s retirement was speculated, but Raina’s retirement came as a shock. He has so much of cricket left in him. He has been an inspiration as an all-rounder. Their duo was an inspiration for most of the small-town cricketers. The fans and the players who idolize Mahi and Raina will want to see them playing more cricket in future. Both their retirements are heart-breaking but we wish them luck for the next innings of their lives.
