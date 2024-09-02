 Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMassive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Section 144 was imposed in Majhgawan from Saturday, restricting public gatherings to prevent unrest during the operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
District Satna 50 illegal structures on govt land razed down in Satna’s second-largest encroachment drive | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Sunday ensured demolition of illegal construction raised on the government land in Majhgawan. Nearly 50 illegal structures were demolished in presence of administrative and police officials in Majhgawan Janpad Panchayat area located on Satna-Chitrakoot Road.

The encroachments in the bus stand area and New Basti were removed. Led by SDM Jitendra Verma, SDOP Chitrakoot and tehsildar Jitendra Tiwari, the team employed five JCB machines, dumpers and a large contingent of police personnel to carry out the action.

As precautionary measure, Satna district collector Anurag Verma deployed six executive magistrates while SP Satna Ashutosh Gupta sent additional forces including several station incharge and reinforcements from the police lines.

Read Also
5 Get Five Years In Jail For Robbery; Complainant Turns Out To Be Accused, Sentenced to 4-Year Of...
article-image

Section 144 was imposed in Majhgawan from Saturday, restricting public gatherings to prevent unrest during the operation. During the action, several shops and houses in the bus stand area were demolished, including two-storey buildings. Some structures were completely razed, while others were partially demolished.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

A construction adjacent to a mosque, reportedly within the encroachment area, was also torn down, although the mosque itself is said to be under the encroachment ambit.

Read Also
CCTV Footage: Man Kicks On Cow’s Face In Katni, Angry Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Lodges...
article-image

However, some identified encroachments were left untouched. SDM Jitendra Verma revealed that 93 encroachments on government land were identified in Majhgawan, mostly in the bus stand area with a few in New Basti.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had issued directions regarding these encroachments, although some individuals had obtained a stay. Tehsildar Jitendra Tiwari told the media that nearly 50 illegal permanent constructions were targeted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More

Sagar Police Form Five Teams To Search 1,600 iPhones Looted From Truck

Sagar Police Form Five Teams To Search 1,600 iPhones Looted From Truck