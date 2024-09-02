Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

District Satna 50 illegal structures on govt land razed down in Satna’s second-largest encroachment drive | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Sunday ensured demolition of illegal construction raised on the government land in Majhgawan. Nearly 50 illegal structures were demolished in presence of administrative and police officials in Majhgawan Janpad Panchayat area located on Satna-Chitrakoot Road.

The encroachments in the bus stand area and New Basti were removed. Led by SDM Jitendra Verma, SDOP Chitrakoot and tehsildar Jitendra Tiwari, the team employed five JCB machines, dumpers and a large contingent of police personnel to carry out the action.

As precautionary measure, Satna district collector Anurag Verma deployed six executive magistrates while SP Satna Ashutosh Gupta sent additional forces including several station incharge and reinforcements from the police lines.

Section 144 was imposed in Majhgawan from Saturday, restricting public gatherings to prevent unrest during the operation. During the action, several shops and houses in the bus stand area were demolished, including two-storey buildings. Some structures were completely razed, while others were partially demolished.

A construction adjacent to a mosque, reportedly within the encroachment area, was also torn down, although the mosque itself is said to be under the encroachment ambit.

However, some identified encroachments were left untouched. SDM Jitendra Verma revealed that 93 encroachments on government land were identified in Majhgawan, mostly in the bus stand area with a few in New Basti.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had issued directions regarding these encroachments, although some individuals had obtained a stay. Tehsildar Jitendra Tiwari told the media that nearly 50 illegal permanent constructions were targeted.