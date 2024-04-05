Mass Marriage In MP's Chhindwara: Congress Again Approaches CEO, Files Complaint

Representative Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has objected to the proposed mass marriage programme to be organised on April 6 in Chhindwara. The Congress leaders have approached the chief electoral officer (CEO) seeking removal of the district collector Sheelendra Singh for overlooking the violation of the poll code. Congress leaders have submitted a complaint in this connection to CEO. The Congress is regularly attacking the district collector on different issues ever since the election model code of conduct came into force.

Congress leader JP Dhanopia said that on April 6, a mass marriage programme is going to be held in the city in which chief minister Mohan Yadav, BJP candidate Vivek Banti Sahu and other senior leaders of the party will remain present.

In the mass marriage, the newly-wed couple will be given a motorcycle worth around Rs 1.50 lakh and the household items worth Rs 1 lakh, said Dhanopia. On the day, around 1 lakh voters have been called and they will be given mass fest. All the provisions made in the mass marriage function are in violation of EMCC, but the collector Chhindwara is not taking action in the matter, alleged the Congress leader.

He urged the CEO to add the amount spent on the programme in the expenditures of Chhindwara Lok Sabha BJP candidate Sahu. He also demanded to remove the collector for allegedly not following the EMCC norms.