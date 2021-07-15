Marriage of adopted daughters of MAdhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wife solmenised

Bhopal/Vidisha: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh were in a different role on Thursday night solemnizing marriage of three adopted daughters in Vidisha, who were found abandoned in their childhood way back in late 1990’s in Vidisha and Sehore district, in a simple yet graceful function on Thursday.
Chouhan represented Vidisha parliamentary constituency as an MP from 1991 to 2005.
The girls include Preeti, Radha and Suman who along with other adopted girls stayed in Shri Sunder Sevashram in Vidisha.
Earlier, the wedding rituals like Mata poojan and Mehndi were performed on Wednesday in presence of Sadhna Singh. Chief Minister reached Vidisha on Wednesday night.
As per local people engaged in organising the wedding function, all the bridegrooms are government employees.
Chouhan said, “These girls were two to two and a half years old when we brought here in 1998. I have come to see my daughters. Sadhna is engaged in preparations for the marriage.”
Sadhna Singh said, “These girls were homeless when they were found at Khajuri village. Radha was found in Sehore district abandoned. Then Shivraj ji was member of Parliament from Vidisha and we took responsibility of their upbringing. They were kept in Shri Sunder Sevashram and all the arrangements were made from their education to marriage. Preeti and Suman are sisters and they are 22 to 23 years old. Earlier, marriages of four such daughters were solemnized here.”