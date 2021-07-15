Marriage of adopted daughters of MAdhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wife solmenised

Bhopal/Vidisha: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh were in a different role on Thursday night solemnizing marriage of three adopted daughters in Vidisha, who were found abandoned in their childhood way back in late 1990’s in Vidisha and Sehore district, in a simple yet graceful function on Thursday.

Chouhan represented Vidisha parliamentary constituency as an MP from 1991 to 2005.

The girls include Preeti, Radha and Suman who along with other adopted girls stayed in Shri Sunder Sevashram in Vidisha.

Earlier, the wedding rituals like Mata poojan and Mehndi were performed on Wednesday in presence of Sadhna Singh. Chief Minister reached Vidisha on Wednesday night.

As per local people engaged in organising the wedding function, all the bridegrooms are government employees.