 Marginalised Sections Worst Victims Of Climate Change; Says Environmentalist & Scientist Soumya Dutta
He was speaking on ‘Climate Justice: Policies and Marginalised Communities” organised by Climate Justice Muhim (CJM) at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Climate Justice: Policies and Marginalised Communities | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted environmentalist and scientist Soumya Dutta has said that people who are least responsible for climate change are its worst victims.

Construction workers, kulis, rag-pickers, rickshaw pullers and gig workers have no role in precipitating climate change, but it is they who have to face its consequences, said Dutta, the former advisory board member, UN Climate Technology Centre and Network.

He was speaking on ‘Climate Justice: Policies and Marginalised Communities” organised by Climate Justice Muhim (CJM) at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. The environmentalist said that farm labourers, small farmers, artisans and fishermen also suffer from the results of climate change, despite having no role in factors that are changing the climate of earth.

Dutta said climate change is not just an environmental problem but also a social and economic justice issue. “We have to make such policies that not only protect the environment, but also take care of the interests of all sections of the society. It has to be ensured that no one is left behind in the efforts to tackle climate change," he said.

When one of the participants asked how marginalised communities can be protected from the damage caused by climate change, Dutta said that for this they have to work at many levels. “First, we have to educate these communities and civil society about the effects of climate change. Second, we have to prepare them to deal with disasters, such as by giving disaster management training. Third, we have to make policies that provide economic and social security to these communities,” he said.

Responding to another question, Dutta said "Current policies and climate action plans are a start, but they are not enough. We need to set more ambitious and inclusive goals, as well as concrete action plans to achieve these goals." Senior journalist Rakesh Diwan presided over the event and was moderated by Rajesh Kumar.

