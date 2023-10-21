Many `Pending' Works Including Abrogation Of Article 370, Implementation Of GST, OROP Done By Our Govt: PM Modi

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government did several "pending" works in the last ten years including the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), one-rank-one-pension (OROP) scheme for the defence forces, banning of triple talaq and the introduction of women's quota in legislatures.

He was speaking at the 125th foundation day of Scindia School here. He also released a commemorative postage stamp on the school, which is located inside the Gwalior fort.

"Our government has abrogated Article 370, (a task) which was pending for 60 years, (implemented) OROP and GST pending for 40 years, triple talaq (ban pending) for decades and women's reservation pending for years during the tenure of ten years as part of a long term vision," Modi said.

Noting that Shatabdi Express trains were introduced when late Madhavrao Scindia was railway minister, Modi said after that, no new trains were started in the country for decades. It was his government that introduced modern Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, he added.

His government has also opened the space sector for the youth of the country, the prime minister said.

Modi also called upon the Scindia School students to adopt a village, focus on cleanliness, remain "vocal for local", raise awareness about the benefits of natural farming among farmers, adopt a poor family, consume millets and practice yoga, among other things.

Some famous personalities like actor Salman Khan, Nitin Mukesh and radio announcer Ameen Sayani are alumni of this school, the prime minister noted. Nitin Mukesh, notably, was present at the program.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the president of the school's Board of Governors, also spoke at the program.

Scindia recalled that when information technology was introduced in the country in the 1980s, Scindia School was the first institute in the country to include it in the curriculum.

Madhya Pradesh Governor, Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh (who is an alumnus of Scindia School) were also present on the occasion.

