Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said several leaders of the ruling BJP were keen to join the Grand Old Party as they sensed "imminent defeat" in the upcoming state Assembly elections. The Congress leader was in Gwalior on Monday in connection with a defamation case pending against him in the court.

"People have made up their mind to dislodge BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Sensing that they will face defeat in polls, many big leaders of the ruling party are trying to join Congress," he added.