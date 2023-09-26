 Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMany BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

The Congress leader was in Gwalior on Monday in connection with a defamation case pending against him in the court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said several leaders of the ruling BJP were keen to join the Grand Old Party as they sensed "imminent defeat" in the upcoming state Assembly elections. The Congress leader was in Gwalior on Monday in connection with a defamation case pending against him in the court.

"People have made up their mind to dislodge BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Sensing that they will face defeat in polls, many big leaders of the ruling party are trying to join Congress," he added.

Read Also
'Urban Naxals Are Running Congress Party': PM Modi In Bhopal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 100 MCFT Water Released From Upper Lake

Bhopal: 100 MCFT Water Released From Upper Lake

MP CM To Unveil Bronze Busts Of Ex-CMs Today

MP CM To Unveil Bronze Busts Of Ex-CMs Today

Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

Many BJP Leaders Want To Join Congress: Diggy

PM’s Rally Will Pay Dividend: BJP Workers

PM’s Rally Will Pay Dividend: BJP Workers

Bhopal: Blood Collection Unit Opens At AIIMS

Bhopal: Blood Collection Unit Opens At AIIMS