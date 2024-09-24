Many Areas In Sehore Turn Into Garbage Dump

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among the residents of Dohara village and in Jatav, Kushwaha and Momin Mohallas in the district against the civic body for its failure to remove garbage lying everywhere. As a result, one can see heaps of garbage in these places, although the civic bodies in the state are observing cleanliness fortnight.

As part of the fortnight, each area will be cleaned up. The residents of these areas said to Free Press that if the garbage was not removed, they would stage a sit-in. Most of the drains in different places are filled with silt. So, the aim of cleanliness fortnight remains unachieved. The residents of Doraha village are fed up with the heap of garbage that they come across daily.

Although the villagers have complained about it to the higher-authorities several times, they did not take any action to clean up the place. Garbage has not been removed from the area where the people of the Jatav community live. Since people throw garbage, including cow dung anywhere, the water bodies have also become polluted. The residents of the area drink water from a well but its water has been polluted because of garbage thrown into it.

The people complained to the Sarpanch and secretary of the Panchayat about the problems they are facing, but nothing has been done to deal with garbage. As part of the cleanliness drive, the wards in the city are being cleaned regularly, but the residents of Doraha village, Jatav, Kushwaha, and Momin Mohallas are not getting the benefits of this drive. Secretary of Dohara village Panchayat Dharmendra Pathak said the garbage of the entire village would be removed with the help of JCB.