MANIT's 18th CONVOCATION: WCR GM Sudhir Gupta throws light on importance of innovation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Sudhir Kumar Gupta, general manager, Western Central Railways, Jabalpur, and MANIT Alumni stressed on the importance of innovation and informed graduating students that it will be difficult to survive in the fast changing world if they do not innovate.

He said that idea for innovation will come if they are sensitive enough to†understand the needs of the society and committed to come up with a†solution. He was chief guest at 18th convocation of MANIT on Saturday.

Kamal Kumar Singh, chairman, Rolta group of Industries, Mumbai, and MANIT Alumni presided over the function. In his convocation address, he†congratulated the passing out batch and said that the world is undergoing 4th industrial revolution, which is led by digital technology and with the advent of new technologies, the way of living will be changed. He asked graduating students to not only†work hard but also be ready to adapt to dynamically changing world.

Dr NS Raghuvanshi, chairman, Board of Governors and director, MANIT, congratulated all the passing out students and the medallists and presented institute's achievement†report to the gathering. Convocation ceremony ended with a vote of thanks from Professor incharge, examination, Dr RN Yadav.

1,447 students receive degrees

As many as 1447 students received their degrees which†comprised 89 PhDs, 438 postgraduate and 920 undergraduate degrees. All the gold and silver medallists received degrees and medals in person while others were awarded in online mode. Akshay Kumar Mishra of computer science and†engineering department was awarded with the most prestigious President of India Gold Medal for securing highest GGPA of 9.68 among all the undergraduate students.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:28 PM IST