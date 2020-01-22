Manhandling of lady officer: State Administrative Services association demands adequate security for officials

BHOPAL: In view of manhandling of a lady IAS officer and SDM by BJP workers in Rajgarh on Saturday the MP Administrative Service Association has demanded appropriate security for the officials.

The State Administrative Services Association (SAS) has shot off a letter to chief minister asking him to provide adequate security cover to officials and protect magisterial institutions. The letter also demands to provide adequate security cover to officials who have been victim of BJP’s wrath.

The SAS has demanded to strengthen district administration and provide armed security to officers like SDMs and Executive Magistrates- at least security of 1-4 (1 Sub Inspector, 1 head constable and 3 constables).