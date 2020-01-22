Manhandling of lady officer: State Administrative Services association demands adequate security for officials

BHOPAL: In view of manhandling of a lady IAS officer and SDM by BJP workers in Rajgarh on Saturday the MP Administrative Service Association has demanded appropriate security for the officials.
The State Administrative Services Association (SAS) has shot off a letter to chief minister asking him to provide adequate security cover to officials and protect magisterial institutions. The letter also demands to provide adequate security cover to officials who have been victim of BJP’s wrath.
The SAS has demanded to strengthen district administration and provide armed security to officers like SDMs and Executive Magistrates- at least security of 1-4 (1 Sub Inspector, 1 head constable and 3 constables).
The association has also asked the CM to bring the revenue court officials and SDMs under Judges Protection Act, to discharge their duties without fear and honestly.
The association has condemned the incident saying that despite section 144 being imposed in town, rowdy elements attacked the lady officials, pulled their hair, pulled their clothes and kicked them on their waste. ‘Collector and deputy collector have shown exemplary courage to control law and order situation,’ said the letter.
The SAS association has demanded a stern action against the guilty so that such incidents are not repeated in future and rowdy elements learn a lesson.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)