Mangal Pandey Remembered In Madhya Pradesh's Ganj Badosa

Mangal Pandey Remembered I Madhya Pradesh's Ganj Badosa | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Readers’ Association of the town library remembered the first freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on Friday. Kathavachak Dharmendra Bhargava was the chief guest on the occasion.

President of the association Deepak Tiwari coordinated the event. Sunil Babu Pingli, a member of the association, spoke about the life of Mangal Pandey who was born in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was a soldier in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the British India Company. When he came to know that fast of cows is used for making cartridges, he rebelled against the British and shot down many soldiers of the company’s army.

Pingli said it was Mangal Pandey who lit the lamp of rebellion against the British Army, although the then government hanged him, the freedom movement continued. Bhargava also spoke about the personality of Mangal Pandey and his sacrifice for the country.