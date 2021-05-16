Mandla: I have made a mistake, you please don't, curfew violators asked to send their photos to 5 friends with this message

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandla police have found a unique way to punish those who are found violating lockdown imposed in the district because of rising Covid cases.

The people, who are found breaching the lockdown, are made to capture their photographs holding a placard and then made to send the photograph to five of their friends. The placard reads, “Hamane galti ki hai, dost tum galti mat karna, ghar par raho, surakshit raho (I have made a mistake, you please don't. Stay at home, stay safe).” This started from Saturday and it will continue for a few days.

Mandla traffic police station incharge Yogesh Singh Rajput said that it was noticed that people, especially youth were unnecessarily coming out of home and roaming in city.

“Mostly, youths are found violating the lockdown. For teaching them a lesson, we have decided to launch this campaign. They are being asked to send photographs to their friends. We believe that youths, who are receiving photographs of their friends holding the placards, will not come out unnecessarily. And, those who are being caught by police and receiving this punishment are also realising their mistakes” Rajput told the Free Press.