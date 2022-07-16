Mandla: 23-year-old girl beats union minister’s sister in panchayat polls

Representative pic

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old girl has defeated the Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste’s sister in the recent three-tier panchayat elections.

The girl, Lalita Dhurvey contested election for district panchayat member from seat number 16 and she defeated Kulaste’s sister, Priya Dhurvey by 3900 votes, as reported by a leading news portal.

Lalita contested the elections with the support of the Gondwana Gantantra Party. She is the youngest district panchayat member in the district as she was pursuing engineering. She left her studies and landed in the election fray.

After the victory, Lalita said that she contested the election to win only. Now, she is looking forward to work for the rural people and to serve society.

Lalita said, “I have seen how the villagers plead in front of the public representatives for their works. Despite this, their work is not done. They face a lot of trouble. Seeing all this, I decided to contest the election.”

Notably, the administration made the tabulation of the votes of the district panchayat election at the district level on Thursday. Following which the district election officer on Friday announced the results at Eklavya Vidyalaya, Semarkhapa and distributed certificates to the winning candidates.