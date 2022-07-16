e-Paper Get App

Mandla: 23-year-old girl beats union minister’s sister in panchayat polls

The girl, Lalita Dhurvey contested election for district panchayat member from seat number 16 and she defeated Kulaste’s sister, Priya Dhurvey by 3900 votes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old girl has defeated the Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste’s sister in the recent three-tier panchayat elections.

The girl, Lalita Dhurvey contested election for district panchayat member from seat number 16 and she defeated Kulaste’s sister, Priya Dhurvey by 3900 votes, as reported by a leading news portal.

Lalita contested the elections with the support of the Gondwana Gantantra Party. She is the youngest district panchayat member in the district as she was pursuing engineering. She left her studies and landed in the election fray.

After the victory, Lalita said that she contested the election to win only. Now, she is looking forward to work for the rural people and to serve society.

Lalita said, “I have seen how the villagers plead in front of the public representatives for their works. Despite this, their work is not done. They face a lot of trouble. Seeing all this, I decided to contest the election.”

Notably, the administration made the tabulation of the votes of the district panchayat election at the district level on Thursday. Following which the district election officer on Friday announced the results at Eklavya Vidyalaya, Semarkhapa and distributed certificates to the winning candidates.

Read Also
Mandla: Three dead, one injured as motorcycle hits tree in Mandla
article-image
HomeBhopalMandla: 23-year-old girl beats union minister’s sister in panchayat polls

RECENT STORIES

First prototype train of Mumbai Metro 3 expected to arrive in August, says MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide

First prototype train of Mumbai Metro 3 expected to arrive in August, says MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition