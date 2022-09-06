Mandideep: No teacher in 7 decades selected for National Teacher Award

Teacher/ Representative Photo |

Mandideep (Madhya Pradesh): More than seven decades have passed since India gained Independence but not a single teacher has been selected for the National Teacher Award in Obaidullaganj Block.

Retired teachers believe that owing to stern selection criteria, eligible teachers are unable to get awards. In Block, there are 290 Primary Schools, 108 Middle Schools and 14 Higher Secondary Schools. As many as 1,168 teachers are posted in these education institutions. Even for a state level teacher award, no teacher has been selected. Even the performance report of teachers at district level is not satisfactory. Retired Teacher RN Tiwari said the parameters to get an award was tough and government should make parameters easy.