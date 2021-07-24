Man, son killed in clash among kin over property

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute among family members over a piece of land has led to the murder of a man and his son in Bandwa Kuwanir village under Civil Line police station on Saturday.

According to the police, four persons of a family Rajman Gurjar, Radhe, Vishnu and Ram Hari sustained injuries in a clash with other members of the same family over a piece of land.

The villagers sent the injured to a hospital. As their conditions deteriorated the doctors referred them to Gwalior. Two of the injured, the man and his son, Rajman (50) and Radhe, died on way to hospital.

According to locals, two families have an old enmity over property. They often clash with each other.

On Saturday, both the family members fired at one another from licensed guns.

The members of other group looted the valuables of those who lost their lives.

The police, however, did not confirm the robbery. They registered a case against nine persons.