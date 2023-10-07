Man Rapes Social Media Buddy After Bringing Her To Bhopal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local resident befriended a 30-year-old woman from Narmadapuram on social media. He brought her to Bhopal on pretext of celebrating his birthday and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The police have registered a case and begun searching for the accused. Misord police station investigating officer (IO) Jaswant Singh said the woman befriended Deepesh Yaduwanshi on a social media.

The duo began talking to each other and formed friendship. On September 6, Deepesh went to Narmadapuram to meet the woman and brought her to Bhopal on the pretext of celebrating his birthday along with her.

He took her to his house where he outraged her modesty. When the woman protested, Deepesh promised to marry her. He again went to Narmadapuram to meet the survivor and raped her on multiple occasions.

When the woman asked Deepesh to marry her, he reneged on his promise, after which the woman lodged a police complaint in Narmadapuram. Narmadapuram police have transferred the case to Misrod police. Efforts are on nab the accused.