Man Practicing Witchcraft Made To Drink ‘Urine’, Police Deny

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly thrashed and forced to drink ‘urine’ by women for stealing their undergarments for practicing witchcraft in village Barahbiyari of Chhindwara district.

The police have denied that the claim that the man was made to consume ‘urine’ by local women. The enraged women had bashed up the man and paraded him around the village with shoe garland around his neck on September 4.

Police have arrested the man identified Chhotelal Uike for creating ruckus under CrPC 151 and sent him to jail, police said. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday 6.

The MP Human Rights Commission has also sought a detailed report on the incident from district collector and SP within three weeks. The police station in-charge Savita Uike said the kin of the man have lodged a complaint against the women for beating him and allegedly making him consume urine.

The officer said the matter is being investigated if the women allegedly forced the man to drink something from a bottle, however, she denied that the bottle contained ‘urine’.

After being booked for thrashing the man, the local women approached police and filed a counter complaint stating that the man used to gain entrance into their bathrooms and would steal their undergarments to practice witchcraft.

The women in their complaint also mentioned that the man used to stalk them and made sexual advances but they kept silent fearing social humiliation. But unable to take the nuisance anymore, the women on September 4 joined hands and thrashed the lecherous man.

