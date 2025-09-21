 Man Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In MP's Chhatarpur; Takes Ashes To Prayagraj For Immersion In Ganga
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMan Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In MP's Chhatarpur; Takes Ashes To Prayagraj For Immersion In Ganga

Man Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In MP's Chhatarpur; Takes Ashes To Prayagraj For Immersion In Ganga

He treated it like a family member. He also said that he would take the ashes to Prayagraj for immersion in the Ganga.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man performed the last rites of his pet dog after it died in Chhatarpur district on Sunday.

He treated it like a family member. He also said that he would take the ashes to Prayagraj for immersion in the Ganga.

Read Also
Bhopal: Officials Work Tirelessly As Entry, Exit Work Of 3 Metro Stations Still Incomplete
article-image

The incident took place in Pipat village of Rajnagar area. The man, Saddhu Maharaj, had raised the dog for 10 years after its mother died soon after birth. He named the dog Tilakdhari, and the whole village knew it by this name.

Maharaj even celebrated the dog’s birthday years ago, where the entire village took part.

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To Be Part Of His Final Journey'- VIDEO
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To Be Part Of His Final Journey'- VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Cricket Fans Perform Aarti At Ganga Ghat In Varanasi Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash – Video
Uttar Pradesh: Cricket Fans Perform Aarti At Ganga Ghat In Varanasi Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash – Video
Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses
Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses
Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger Federer; Video
Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger Federer; Video

The bond between the dog and the family was very deep, built over ten long years. Tilakdhari was not just a pet but was treated like a son in the house.

Read Also
Bhopal Youth Beaten, Attacked With Knife Over Durga Puja Donation-- VIDEO
article-image

Every Raksha Bandhan, Maharaj’s daughter tied a rakhi to Tilakdhari with the same love and respect as she tied to her brothers, making him a part of every family festival and tradition. Neighbours and villagers often spoke about how close the family was to the dog.

For the past few days, Tilakdhari had been unwell and his health kept getting weaker. Despite care and attention, he could not recover and passed away on Saturday.

The family was left heartbroken. Saddhu Maharaj, who raised him since birth, arranged for his funeral with full rituals, the same way one would for a human family member.

After the ceremony, he also announced that he would take Tilakdhari’s ashes to Prayagraj and immerse them in the holy Ganga, as a mark of respect and love for his lifelong companion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In MP's Chhatarpur; Takes Ashes To Prayagraj For Immersion In Ganga

Man Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In MP's Chhatarpur; Takes Ashes To Prayagraj For Immersion In Ganga

Madhya Pradesh September 21 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Lingers In State; Showers, Storms Hit...

Madhya Pradesh September 21 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Lingers In State; Showers, Storms Hit...

Bhopal Lad Shuns IIT To Chase Dream Of Being Space Scientist

Bhopal Lad Shuns IIT To Chase Dream Of Being Space Scientist

Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Cowshed In Dire State, Cattle Struggle In Mud

Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Cowshed In Dire State, Cattle Struggle In Mud

Bhopal: Officials Work Tirelessly As Entry, Exit Work Of 3 Metro Stations Still Incomplete

Bhopal: Officials Work Tirelessly As Entry, Exit Work Of 3 Metro Stations Still Incomplete