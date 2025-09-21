Man Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In MP's Chhatarpur; Takes Ashes To Prayagraj For Immersion In Ganga

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man performed the last rites of his pet dog after it died in Chhatarpur district on Sunday.

He treated it like a family member. He also said that he would take the ashes to Prayagraj for immersion in the Ganga.

The incident took place in Pipat village of Rajnagar area. The man, Saddhu Maharaj, had raised the dog for 10 years after its mother died soon after birth. He named the dog Tilakdhari, and the whole village knew it by this name.

Maharaj even celebrated the dog’s birthday years ago, where the entire village took part.

The bond between the dog and the family was very deep, built over ten long years. Tilakdhari was not just a pet but was treated like a son in the house.

Every Raksha Bandhan, Maharaj’s daughter tied a rakhi to Tilakdhari with the same love and respect as she tied to her brothers, making him a part of every family festival and tradition. Neighbours and villagers often spoke about how close the family was to the dog.

For the past few days, Tilakdhari had been unwell and his health kept getting weaker. Despite care and attention, he could not recover and passed away on Saturday.

The family was left heartbroken. Saddhu Maharaj, who raised him since birth, arranged for his funeral with full rituals, the same way one would for a human family member.

After the ceremony, he also announced that he would take Tilakdhari’s ashes to Prayagraj and immerse them in the holy Ganga, as a mark of respect and love for his lifelong companion.