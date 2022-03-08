Man held from Guj for duping MP investor on pretext of online share trading

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly duping a person here of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of investing the amount in the online share market, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have verified the mobile phone numbers of the accused, Ramabhai Patel (51), and the bank account through which the transaction was done, MP cyber cell's Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, Lokesh Sinha said.

Patel, hailing from Anwarpura village in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, allegedly cheated Jabalpur resident Himanshu Sharma of Rs 7 lakh by luring him with investment in the share market and opening a demat account for online trading, he said.

Following a probe into the case, the bank account of the accused was freezed by police and Rs 7 lakh was recovered, the official said.

The accused was booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:18 PM IST